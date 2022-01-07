Vermont Judiciary is asking people who come to the court to wear masks that provide more protection. With the dramatic increase of COVID-19 cases, officials are asking people to wear N95, KN95 or KF94 masks.

These masks, when properly worn, are superior than other types of masks or face coverings and the use of these masks may help slow the transmission of the virus.

The Interim State Court Administrator Scott Griffith says he wants people to feel safe when they come to the court. “Establishing a preference for higher quality masks is just one thing that we can do to convey to people that we are here for them and we care about their safety and the safety of the people who are working in the courts.”

Most court houses are doing in-person hearings but there are still some remote hearings being held.