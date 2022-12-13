Officials in Plattsburgh are attempting to address the housing crisis that continues to affect people all over the country, and the Northwoods housing development is finally complete after several years in the making.

“I am absolutely thrilled the Northwoods project has finally reached the stage of completion, it addresses one of the biggest needs in our area and that’s housing,” said Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman.

He believes the town of Plattsburgh is a great center for commerce, but people need to afford to live in the area to take advantage of the opportunities.

“People need to have affordable housing that is within local distance of where they plan to work,” he said. “The town center, and this project in particular, is uniquely situated, because it’s close to healthcare networks like Hudson Headwaters, it’s close to job opportunities.”

The project cost around $24 million dollars, featuring 80 homes, 40 of which include supporting services for households in need, like mental health and drug abuse services.

Services are provided by Behavioral Health Services North, and Director of Housing Liz Carpenter spoke about the importance of its work.

“We work with individuals and their families to do a needs assessment, to see what needs they have, we connect them with the appropriate resources within the community whether it’s with behavioral health services north or with other agency providers,” she said. “We want to make sure everybody has access to healthcare, employment opportunities, and education opportunities.”

Assemblyman Billy Jones said there is more work to be done, like making housing affordable for professionals looking to move to the area, but this project addresses a critical need.

“Everywhere I go, housing is one of the top issues. What a great, great way to bring services in house for those people that need it.”

The development also includes a playground, private laundry for each apartment, and Energy Star appliances.

While most of these affordable housing units are occupied, Jones and Cashman said other projects have been discussed and hopefully another ribbon cutting will be happening in the not-so distant future.