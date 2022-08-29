Burlington, VT — School is starting in Vermont and while school officials are excited for the beginning of the year, they admit they have some concerns as well. For the first time in three years, most schools won’t have COVID restrictions but there are some other issues people have to worry about.

“We’re in a good place to start,” said Tom Flanagan, Burlington School District Superintendent. “Where we need help is paraeducators, food service staff, custodial staff, those are areas where we’re continuing to work to hire and we’re gonna be hiring as we go through the school year and we’re gonna need to work together and be a little creative in some places but we’re ready to go.”

Flanagan said while they are lacking paraeducators, all of its core classes and kindergarten through 5th grade classes are covered. He also spoke about inflation and the increase in the price of goods, which he thinks the school district has helped combat with their new literacy program.

“We have a whole new set of curriculum materials, assessment, intervention, and professional learning around K5 literacy, so that was a huge investment. A lot of times teachers are searching for materials, and this provides all the materials that they need as well as professional learning.”

Flanagan said he’s most excited about bringing everyone back into the classroom full-time and making it feel like a community again.

“One of the most important things is the concept of see something, say something,” said Jay Nichols, Executive Director of the Vermont Principals’ Association. “So, our message to our kids and to our staff is if you see something that doesn’t look right or if you’re hearing threats, report it immediately. Get law enforcement involved, get school administration involved immediately.”

Both Flanagan and Nichols said they do everything they can to make sure schools have proper training through the safety training programs.

Nichols said last year was the most difficult way many educators had, so even with concerns of inflation, safety, and staffing, everyone is excited to get back into the classroom and start learning again.