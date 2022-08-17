Plattsburgh, NY — Members of the Common Council have been busy over the past few weeks discussing issues of climate change, sewers, and the fate of the Civic Center. The Plattsburgh City Council will hear from its Climate Task Force about a food reduction and recycling policy that could bring benefits to the residents of the city.

Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs said that by starting with just the municipal buildings, it allows the city to start small, and then tackle the larger project of making it available citywide and allowing access to more grant funding. “A bucket that would collect the food scraps, and then somebody would be responsible for dumping that into a larger receptacle outside of the building. Once a week she would collect it and take it to her facility for composting.”

As per the Crete Civic Center, Plattsburgh City Mayor Christopher Rosenquest doesn’t believe the city should continue putting resources in the center and that it’s not solely the city’s responsibility. “I see no clear path for putting more money into the Crete Center to reopen it for the next couple of years knowing it needs to come down anyways. We look at the Crete Center and we look at the resources we have and the city is left footing the bill for these things, rather than this is a regional resource, this is a regional problem, and we need a regional solution to it.”

Some of the damages to the center include black mold, a dozen water leaks, and damage from a fire that occurred in late May. Rosenquest says he is concerned about this winter, but there may not be anything the city can do.

Meanwhile, Gibbs believes there needs to be a short-term solution to keep the center open this winter for athletic programs so that the city can then decide what to do long-term. “I asked Billy Jones if he would have the ability to allocate some money for us, and he said yes. So, now we have the gentleman who’s already running those programs with a plan, and we have money that Assemblyman Billy Jones says he can allocate for us, it’s $100,000; why wouldn’t we take advantage of that.”

The city has received a grant from New York State to improve the sewer systems in Plattsburgh to help keep people and the environment safe from exposure and potential overflows.

The city also announced it is seeking a $4.5 million grant from the state’s consolidated funding application that will go to various improvements for City Hall, the city beach, and a new trail with shoreline access to the Saranac River and Cumberland Bay.