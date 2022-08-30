Major infrastructure projects are taking place all over the Green Mountain State, and on Tuesday, Governor Phil Scott traveled to Royalton to address the Royalton Water Treatment project.

“When communities have better infrastructure, it can promote business growth and housing,” said Scott. When completed, the water storage tank will bring more drinkable water and more water for fire hydrants in the South Royalton community.

State legislators like Dick McCormack says projects like these can increase the livability of the area, which can attract more people to the area, including students at the Vermont Law School.

“You want students to come because they’re going to spend their money in the stores,” said McCormack. “They’re going to pay rent and so on.”

State officials want to make sure less populated areas in Vermont don’t get left behind. “Royalton is representative of very similarly sized towns in Windsor County and throughout the state that there’s more to the state than Chittenden and Franklin County,” said McCormack.

“Water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure projects can also inject new life into the rural parts of our state and my Administration is committed to making sure these projects, as well as other investments we’re making, benefit all of Vermont’s 14 counties, not just the Northwest part of the state,” said Scott.

In Chittenden County, progress is being made on a new Burlington-Winooski bridge.

“This bridge currently was built in 1928 so it’s pushing 100 years old and by the time we reconstruct it, it will have been 100 years old,” said Rob White from the Vermont Department of Transportation.

The bridge is the third busiest non-interstate bridge in Vermont. White says the bridge has seen some deterioration but also says the bridge has very narrow lanes and does not accommodate bikers. Several weeks ago, VTrans received a $24.8 million grant from the federal government to build the new bridge.

“We need some grant opportunity to give us the funds we need for the majority of the cost. So this is a huge award for us.” White says they expect to begin construction in 2027 with a completion date of 2030.

Construction for the new water storage tank in South Royalton is still in its early stages but engineers expect the project to be completed in spring 2023.