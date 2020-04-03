Officials investigate suspicious fire in West Burke

WEST BURKE, Vt. – A fire at an uninhabited residence in West Burke is under investigation and considered suspicious.

West Burke Fire Department found the house fully engulfed when they arrived at roughly 2:30 am Thursday.

According to Vermont State Police, the house had previously been damaged due to a fire in July 2019. Since then, it has been vacant. There was no electrical power to the residence.

Its homeowners had started demolition of what remained in an attempt to remove the structure.

Police say that due to its location and limited access, no fire suppression efforts were undertaken.

No injuries were reported. West Burke Fire Department contacted the Vermont Dept. of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Michael LaCourse at the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.