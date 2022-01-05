In his State of the State address in Montpelier, Governor Phil Scott outlined priorities for Vermont moving forward. These include growing the workforce, investing in education as well as safe and healthy communities and committing to fund additional support for mental health systems.

State Officials and organizations shared the following statements regarding the address.

Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray: “In November, I shared a Recover Stronger Agenda for Vermont with the Governor and legislative leaders. I’m glad to see some of the priorities outlined in my report included in today’s State of the State: workforce development, affordable housing, accessible and affordable child care, adequate mental health and support services, and universal access to broadband.”

Vermont Senate Minority Leader Randy Brock (R-Franklin): “Vermont Republican legislators applaud Gov. Scott’s continued focus on growing the size and scope of the workforce. Importantly, Gov. Scott’s remarks signaled not only a desire to attract new workers to Vermont, but also to foster our existing workforce with increased job training, affordable housing, a strong education system, and healthy and safe communities. This piece of the puzzle is vital to demonstrating the state’s commitment to working Vermonters, from Alburgh to Addison to Arlington.”

Vermont House Minority Leader Pattie McCoy (R-Poultney): “”As the Governor noted, we have a shared vision for a more prosperous future for all Vermonters. We look forward to working with Gov. Scott and his team this legislative session to secure a brighter path for our state.”

Senator Ram Hinsdale (D-Chittenden): “While I always listen for opportunities to work collaboratively, Governor Phil Scott’s speech today did not address the true state of our State. He spoke to the need for more affordable housing and child care, and yet, he insisted on no new revenue. He wants to keep schools and businesses open, and yet, he still has not delivered on safety and testing. He wants to welcome refugees, and yet, he vetoed their right to vote locally. I hope to hear more solutions and substance in the Budget Address that truly articulate how we will move forward together when many families are left behind.”

Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems: “On behalf of the tens of thousands of health care workers who continue to show up every day and care for Vermonters through this unrelenting pandemic, I want to thank our leaders for their teamwork to make progress on these critical issues. We are fortunate to live in a place where we cast aside political differences and officials come together, united in common purpose, to do what is right for our state.”

UVM Health Network: “The UVM Health Network would like to thank Governor Phil Scott for highlighting policy priorities that acknowledge the sacrifice and stress our health care workforce has faced over the past two years, and for seeking to strengthen and support our health care system and address our state’s mental health crisis.”

Scott Giles, VSAC President and CEO: “The governor’s focus on the importance of investing in education and training, particularly for Vermonters who believe these doors are closed to them, will be critical to efforts to build the Vermont economy of the future. VSAC looks forward to deepening our collaborations with lawmakers, businesses and educators to support a Vermont workforce able to meet the needs of our economy now and in the future.”

Aly Richards, CEO of Let’s Grow Kids: “Governor Scott’s acknowledgement today during his state of the state address of the connection between child care and Vermont’s economy was a step in the right direction. We look forward to working with legislative champions and the Scott Administration to address these critical needs while pushing ahead on the path towards an affordable, high-quality child care system that works for all Vermonters.”