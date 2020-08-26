Officials say reward offered in case of “Rizz” Jean-Marie, drawing tips

BARRE, Vt. – Since offering a $5,000 dollar reward, the Barre City Police Department says two tips have been submitted. This in the case of Ralph Jean-Marie, or “Rizz” missing since April 15th.

“He was super kind-hearted. He would give the shirt off of his back to people. He always had a smile, he always knew how to light up a room,” says Elizabeth Duprey, a friend of his.

Just over four months after disappearing from the from the Hollow Inn in Barre City, police have finally offered a reward for credible information leading to Jean-Marie, or whoever was involved in his disappearance.

As Chief Tim Bombardier, of the Barre City Police Department tells me, offering that reward is already starting to pay off. “We’re not really getting anything concrete from people. My past experience has shown that sometimes offering a reward helps people come forward. And the fact that we got two tips over the night, says at least its doing something.

While Chief Bombardier says he is hopeful of finding Jean-Marie, he suspects foul play is involved. Others such as Duprey, are not as hopeful. “There is no possible way with the fact that he didn’t have his identification, he didn’t have his eyeglasses, he didn’t have his medication for a life threatening condition, that if he goes without it would kill him. Those key factors alone would make it so he wouldn’t be alive to this day.”

Chief Bombardier says while multiple state, county and local agencies have been involved, the police are still looking for help from the public. He says they can be anonymously submitted through their web portal, or by texting VTIPS to 274637.