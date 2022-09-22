Many healthcare professionals are uncertain about COVID-19 levels for the upcoming winter months.

Dr. Mark Levine, Commissioner of the Department of Health says he can’t confidently predict any trends. The health department monitors COVID hospitalizations several times a week but Dr. Levine notes that not everyone COVID-positive is actually in the hospital for COVID, but could be admitted for another medical reason.

“The numbers that we’ve been getting from across the state, and including UVM, to us don’t indicate any alarming change,” said Dr. Levine. “Only one in five COVID-positive patients were actually in the hospital because of COVID. Around the state, when you add all the hospitals together, it’s only between 40 and 50 percent are there because of COVID.”

Dr. Levine says in the last eight months of omicron and its sub-variants, a new variant has not emerged yet and he’s unsure if this will happen. He notes that state COVID levels are steady for now.