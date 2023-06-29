Burlington, VT – With upwards of 20,000 people set to flock to the Queen City’s waterfront fireworks show Monday, Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront officials are urging those to bike, if they can.

Burlington’s July 3rd Independence Day Celebration attracts thousands from all over the state, naturally creating parking frustrations throughout the city.

“If you want to come to the waterfront to witness the fireworks and enjoy all the festivities we have down here, the easiest way to get here is to park at the University of Vermont Gutterson lots, and take a Green Mountain Transit bus,” said Recreation Superintendent Gary Rogers.

The Parks and Recreation Department and GMT are offering free shuttle busses from the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gym to One Main Street.

The busses will run from 3 p.m. until the last groups of people are off the green. First-come-first-serve accessible parking can still be found at the waterfront.

“If you are going to park at a waterfront lot, either a public lot or a private lot, you can expect at least a one hour wait after the fireworks, because we’re expecting about 20,000 people just in Waterfront Park,” said Rogers.

Pedestrian and bus traffic will be prioritized after the fireworks show, leaving car transportation to take the longest wait time.

To avoid sitting in traffic for at least an hour leaving the waterfront after the celebration ends, biking or walking is highly encouraged. Local Motion will be offering free bike valet parking at Waterfront Park.

“We want to promote being healthy, and our beautiful bike path. So if you can bike here, please bike here,” said Rogers.

Lynne Graves works at Local Motion and says the free bike parking will make travel considerably easier.

“To relieve congestion down here at the waterfront, also just peace of mind, and getting out of a car, and freeing up carbon,” said Graves.

The bike valet will be along the Lake Street Bike Path and will begin at 4 p.m.

“They get a little tag to fill out their name and their phone number. We put a little tag on their bikes. It’s worry free. We have people monitoring the bikes throughout the evening,” said Graves.

Graves isn’t worried about hitting capacity as more bike racks can easily be set up as needed. Rogers emphasizes that taking the shuttle or biking will be the quickest option to leave at the end of the night.