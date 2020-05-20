Officials urge people to continue social distancing as 14 new cases emerge in Plattsburgh

While data as early as last week appeared to show the North Country was on the right track, local health leaders say several parties in the Plattsburgh area, helped spread coronavirus to 14 people.

John Kanoza, Clinton County Director of Public Health, says “this is the case in point that requires me to implore our public, young, middle aged, seniors, that we all must maintain continued vigilance and self discipline, very important words. We must not become complacent.”

With the weather getting nicer, and things starting to open up, officials are warning people to adhere to social distancing guidelines, and mask up.

Clinton County Sheriff, David Favro says, “All of us need to stand up to the challenge, and also implore your friends and colleagues that are with you, if they’re not donning a mask to go into a store, ask them why not. Have them provide a mask, assist them in providing a mask, they’re everywhere.

And with a promising Memorial Day Weekend ahead, Sheriff Favro says now is not the time to forget about what we’ve learned. “We don’t want to fall in to that temptation and giving it all up now. The last thing any of us want to do is start over again. That would be the tragedy of all of this. We’ve came a great deal, made an awful lot of progress with this. But we need to continue our efforts.”

While the sheriff says in most cases there will be no real penalty for not abiding to the guidelines. However, in extreme cases of negligence, there may be criminal charges.