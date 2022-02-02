Montpelier, VT — On Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray joined the Vermont National Guard and Veterans Affairs Legislative Caucus in a renewed effort to end the tax on military retirement pay.

Lt. Gov. Gray had previously released a joint commentary with Governor Scott in April 2021 that addressed why eliminating the tax on military retirement pay is vital for assisting local veterans and military retirees, but also growing Vermont’s workforce and economy.

“In August, President Biden brought the War in Afghanistan to a close, withdrawing U.S. troops after 21 years in the country. In the early years of the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts, Vermont had more people serving than any other state per capita. Today, many of those who began serving in 2001, when the U.S. entered Afghanistan, are now eligible for partial retirement. These service members deserve our every support and Vermont should be a welcome home as they begin the next chapters of their careers,” said Lt. Governor Gray.

Vermont is one of three states that fully tax military pensions and in the joint commentary, Gov. Scott and Lt. Gov. Gray comment that servicemembers have mentioned that the tax is a significant barrier to retiring and staying in the Green Mountain State.

“We also need to honor and support those military retirees who continue to choose Vermont as their home, despite other states having more benefits,” Lt. Governor Gray said, “As the proud daughter of a Marine First Lieutenant and sister of a Marine Corporal, I know that supporting our military retirees is one step in what must be a larger effort to support those who have served and sacrificed for our state and nation.

We must also ensure Vermonters have access to veteran’s benefits, we must support veteran owned businesses, and continue to center the voices of Vermont’s veterans in our daily work.”