Ever see a phone number you don’t recognize show up on your phone? You might want to think twice about picking up the call. A recent rise in phone scams has the attention of Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark’s Office.

The Office’s Consumer Assistance Program received 19 reports of so-called ‘grandchild scams’ since the start of the year. In this scam, a caller impersonates a grandchild and asks for money. Couriers have even shown up at the victim’s doorstep to collect the cash.

But in another string of scams earlier this week, Green Mountain Power customers were reporting a surge in phony calls.

Director of Communications Kristin Kelly says the scammers claim to be from GMP, demand immediate payment, and threaten to shut off power if customers don’t pay right away.

Kelly’s advice is simple. “What we’re advising customers, anytime you get a phone call from someone suggesting you have to pay immediately, or you’re going to be shut off, that is a scam. You need to hang up right away,” she says.

Kelly says scams like this typically hit GMP customers a few times a year but is not reporting more scam calls since Tuesday.

The Attorney General’s Office is the lead investigator on phone scams in Vermont. Reports should be made to the Consumer Assistance Program.