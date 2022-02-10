Next month will mark two years of the pandemic but with positive trends and communities modifying mask guidance, the pandemic could eventually become an ‘endemic’.

“Everyone in the state has my permission in the state to have pandemic fatigue, for sure. I have it. There’s no question that that’s a real entity. But they should have hopefulness.”

Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont’s Health Commissioner says that it is likely Vermont will get to a point where COVID will still be present, but not as disruptive. While some may think the word ‘endemic’ signals the end of the pandemic, Dr. Levine says it’s best to think of it another way. “I like to think of endemic as still being a part of our lives, but a much milder part of our lives much less disruptive than it is at this point in time.”

One Vermonter who traveled out of state for work every week knows the feeling all too well, as the pandemic cut off her transportation. “I was commuting 2,500 miles a month round-trip on Amtrak and that was my routine,” said Jennifer Pader, who lives in Burlington.

Pader says her life was restricted to the pharmacy, grocery store, and doctor’s appointments. While she has transitioned out of that lifestyle, some cities and towns are undergoing a transition, too.

“Businesses that choose to “opt-out” of the mask mandate provided that they put signage on all their public access stores saying they are opting out of the mandate,” said Jessie Baker, City Manager of South Burlington.

The change in mask guidance went into effect Monday, signaling a shift in South Burlington’s COVID response.

Dr. Levine says while we’re seeing a significant drop in cases, there are other metrics guiding mask mandates. “We need to start looking at some of the more serious outcomes like deaths like hospitalizations, like ICU usage, like deaths and see how those progress.”

Despite this, Dr. Levine remains optimistic with the way omicron trends are going. “We’ve come from a dramatically high level of omicron to a really dramatically lower level of omicron, but not a disappearance of omicron, none the less all of the trends are in a very favorable direction.”

Jessie Baker says that towns and cities will have until April to enact a mask mandate.