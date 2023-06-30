Burlington, VT – After a three-year hiatus, Oktoberfest Vermont will return to the waterfront. The event started in 2015 but stopped in 2020 because of COVID-19. Since then, there have been calls from community members to bring it back.

This year, Oktoberfest Vermont will be under new management. However, patrons won’t have to worry about any big changes. Event producer Louie Orleans says organizers are working with former management to keep things the same.

“If it’s not broke, we don’t try to fix it. A lot of it is what we used to do in the past,” said Orleans.

The two-day festival offers a lot, including various beers, wines, and ciders. Event organizers say there will also be games, live music, and food. The event starts Friday, September 22, and ends at 9:00 PM the next day.

If you would like to purchase tickets, you can click here.