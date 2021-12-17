Burlington, VT — On Wednesday night, the City of Burlington detected mutation signatures in the wastewater testing program associated with the omicron variant.

“As public health officials have projected, we now have an indication that the more transmissible variant of COVID-19 that was first detected in South Africa may be here in Burlington,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger.

“By identifying this possibility early, when it would be at a very low level, we have an opportunity to heighten our vigilance and follow the recommendations of public health experts as we head into the holidays in the coming weeks—get vaccinated, get a booster, and get tested before and after gathering with friends and loved ones.”

While there haven’t been any positive cases of the omicron variant, Health Commissioner Mark Levine thinks that “genetic sequencing results will confirm the first case soon, perhaps in a matter of days.”

With early evidence indicating the omicron variant may evade immunity from infection for individuals who have been fully vaccinated or infected and is highly transmissible, it is highly recommended everyone gets two doses of vaccination and the booster shot.

For information about how to get the vaccine or booster, click here