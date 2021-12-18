In a development that Vermont Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said on Friday was likely imminent, the state has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

Department of Health spokesperson Ben Truman wrote in a Saturday evening email that the affected patient is a fully-vaccinated Lamoille County resident in their thirties. He added in a follow-up email that the department received verification of the presence of omicron in the person’s test sample Friday evening. The patient was experiencing mild symptoms prior to being tested on December 8.

The department is working with the Broad Institute to screen test samples from confirmed positive cases for the presence of the omicron variant. The Broad Institute is a non-profit biomedical research center in Cambridge, Massachusetts.