We’ve seen periods of light snow throughout the day. Not much in the way of accumulation has been seen with most areas seeing anywhere from a coating to a couple of inches. Even with a minor amount of snow, roadways could still be slick during the overnight hours so keep that in mind if you’re planning on heading out.

Light snow will wrap up after midnight but the clouds will stick around. Temperatures will fall into the upper teens and low 20s. Now as we head into the day on Thursday, we’ll see a mainly dry day with mostly cloudy skies but a few passing snow showers are possible during the morning hours.

Temperatures will only reach the upper 20s during the afternoon with a cold northwest wind between 5 and 10mph.

We could see the sun try and make an appearance on Thursday. The best chance for that would be during the early afternoon hours.

We’ll remain quiet and cold through tomorrow night as high pressure continues to control our weather. Most of Friday is dry as well besides a passing flurry or two.

Looking Ahead… Rain develops later Friday night and into Saturday with temperatures in the 50s during the day. Winds will be gusty as well and could gust as high as 30 to 40 mph.