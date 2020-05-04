One additional coronavirus death in Vermont Sunday, two in New Hampshire

Vermont health officials say one coronavirus patient in the state has died since Saturday morning, for a total of 52. It’s not clear if longtime former UVM hockey coach Jim Cross is that person; university officials say he died on Saturday. The Green Mountain State has 11 new patients, which makes 897 in all. The state is not officially keeping track of how many people have recovered.

New Hampshire is reporting two new deaths, which makes 86 altogether. One of the new deaths is in Hillsborough County, with the other in Rockingham County. The Granite State has 90 new positive cases, for a total of 2,518. None of the new patients are in either Grafton County or Sullivan County. More than a thousand New Hampshire patients have recovered from the virus.

In an email Sunday, the Clinton County Health Department wrote that their area has four new positive cases, making 71 patients in all. Fifty-three of them are now feeling better, while four have died. Essex County still has 48 patients — which means no new cases since Saturday — while 29 people have recovered. Franklin County officials have not released any figures Sunday.