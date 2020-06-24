One boater dead, another missing in Lake Champlain near Red Rocks Park

South Burlington Police say a man who was pulled from Lake Champlain by rescuers Tuesday has died, and a second male swimmer remains missing after attempting to save him.

The two men were in a small power boat with two women and two juveniles in a section of Shelburne Bay west of Red Rocks Park. The incident began when the juveniles went for a swim. As the wind kicked up waves, one juvenile returned to the boat. The second began to struggle, prompting one of the women to jump in to help. None of the three were wearing life jackets.

MORE: Rescue crews search for missing boater near Red Rocks Park

Police say the first man entered the water with a life jacket that was used to keep the juvenile afloat. As the woman helped the juvenile swim toward shore, a second man entered the water to help the first man, but was unsuccessful.

The second man was found underwater by the crew of a Coast Guard boat and transported to Burlington Harbor while CPR was administered. He died later at UVM Medical Center.

The search for the still-missing man went well past midnight without success. On Wednesday, the Vermont State Police Marine Unit resumed efforts to recover the man’s body.

The female and juvenile that swam toward shore reached land in Red Rocks Park safely. The other juvenile and the other woman were rescued in the unmoored boat by South Burlington Fire Department.

Investigators say weather, failure to use personal flotation devices and boating inexperience contributed to the incident.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.