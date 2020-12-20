One coronavirus death, 124 new cases Saturday throughout our region

The Vermont Department of Health reported one COVID-19 death on Saturday and 94 new cases. Chittenden County had 36 of the new infections. There were 12 in Rutland County and 11 in Bennington County. Windsor County had nine, while Orleans County had seven. Caledonia County, Franklin County and Orange County had four apiece. Washington County had three, while Windham County had two. Addison County and Lamoille County each had one.

Out of more than 250,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken more than 646,000 total tests, there have been 6,343 cases and 4,062 people recovered. One hundred and eight Vermonters have died.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, Grafton County had ten new patients and Sullivan County had two. Grafton County has had 935 cases and eight deaths, while Sullivan County’s totals are 349 cases and five deaths. The Granite State had 676 new cases as a whole for a tally of 35,609 cases out of more than 517,000 people tested. Twelve new deaths made for a total of 650 statewide; 28,234 New Hampshire residents have recovered.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported 18 new cases, making 565 cases with eight deaths and 496 people recovered. There were no case updates available on Saturday from Clinton County or Essex County.