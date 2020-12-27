One coronavirus death, 137 new cases Saturday throughout our region

In its first update since Christmas Eve, the Vermont Department of Health reported one COVID-19 death on Saturday and 79 new cases. Chittenden County had 18 of the new infections, and Windsor County had 15. There were eight each in Rutland County and Windham County, while Franklin County had seven. Addison County, Bennington County and Orange County had five apiece. There were three in Caledonia County and two in Washington County. Essex County, Lamoille County and Orleans County each had one.

Out of more than 259,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken more than 680,000 total tests, there have been 6,966 cases and 4,591 people recovered. One hundred twenty-one Vermonters have died.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, Grafton County had 27 new infections and Sullivan County had three. This was also the Granite State’s first report since Christmas Eve. Grafton County has had 1,035 cases and eight deaths, while Sullivan County’s totals are 384 cases and five deaths. New Hampshire had 1,031 new cases over the two-day period for a tally of 39,933 cases out of more than 534,000 people tested. Eleven new deaths made for a total of 701 statewide; 33,113 New Hampshire residents have recovered.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported 28 new cases, making 696 cases with eight deaths and 617 people recovered. There were no case updates available on Saturday from Clinton County or Essex County.