One coronavirus death, 178 new cases in our region on Saturday

The Vermont Department of Health reported 145 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Chittenden County had 40 of the new infections. Bennington County had 23, and Franklin County had 21. There were 18 in Washington County and 14 in Rutland County. Windsor County had ten, followed by five in Windham County. Addison County, Essex County and Lamoille County each had three. Caledonia County and Orange County had two apiece, while Grand Isle County had one.

Out of more than 316,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken nearly 960,000 total tests, there have been 13,561 cases and 10,547 people recovered. One hundred eighty-nine Vermonters have died.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, a man older than 60 from Sullivan County has died. This made 19 total deaths in the county since the pandemic began. Sullivan County also had ten new infections for a total of 1,247; 1,150 of these patients have recovered. Grafton County reported 12 new cases for county-wide totals of 2,231 infections, 17 deaths and 2,032 people recovered.

The Granite State had 441 new cases as a whole for a tally of 70,505 positives out of nearly 653,000 people tested. Of New Hampshire’s patients, 66,122 have recovered. The aforementioned Sullivan County man was one of the state’s five new deaths, making 1,130 in all.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported 11 new cases, making 1,871 cases with 12 deaths and 1,690 people recovered. There were no case updates available on Saturday from Clinton County or Essex County.