One coronavirus death in our region Saturday, 218 new cases

The Vermont Department of Health reported one new COVID-19 death on Saturday, as well as 150 new cases. Chittenden County had 32 of the new infections; Franklin County had 27. There were 21 in Rutland County and 18 in Washington County. Addison County and Bennington County each had 11. Caledonia County had seven, while Orange County and Windsor County had six apiece. There were three in Orleans County. Essex County, Grand Isle County, Lamoille County and Windham County each had two.

Out of nearly 310,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken more than 917,000 total tests, there have been 12,766 cases and 9,372 people recovered. One hundred eighty-two Vermonters have died.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, Grafton County reported 20 new infections and Sullivan County had 12. The two counties have had 2,097 cases and 1,193 cases, respectively. Grafton County has seen 1,891 recoveries and 16 deaths. In Sullivan County, those figures are 1,056 recoveries and 17 deaths.

The Granite State had 477 new cases as a whole for a tally of 68,061 positives out of more than 644,000 people tested. Of New Hampshire’s patients, 62,942 have recovered. There were eight new deaths in the Granite State, making 1,098 in all.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported 36 new cases, making 1,744 cases with ten deaths and 1,530 people recovered. There were no case updates available on Saturday from Clinton County or Essex County.