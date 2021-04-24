One coronavirus death Saturday in our coverage area; 110 new cases

The Vermont Department of Health reported one new COVID-19 death on Saturday and 64 new cases.

Chittenden County had 20 of the new infections. Caledonia County was next with nine, followed by Franklin County and Rutland County with seven each. There were five in Orange County and four in Lamoille County. Addison County, Bennington County and Windsor County had three apiece. Windham County had two cases and Orange County had one.

Out of more than 375,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken nearly 1,535,000 total tests, there have been 22,479 cases and 19,254 people recovered. Two hundred and forty-four people have died, while nearly 40% of all Vermonters 16 and older have been fully vaccinated.

In our New Hampshire coverage area, Grafton County had 32 new infections for a total of 3,683; 25 of these patients have died and 3,450 have recovered. Sullivan County reported one new case for county-wide totals of 1,613 infections, 24 deaths and 1,522 people recovered.

The Granite State had 334 new cases as a whole for a tally of 93,542 positives out of more than 730,000 people tested. Of New Hampshire’s patients, 89,103 have recovered. There was one new death for a statewide total of 1,282. Just over 25% of all New Hampshire residents at least 16 years of age have been fully vaccinated.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported 13 new cases, making 2,504 cases with 16 deaths and 2,451 people recovered. There were no updates available on Saturday from Clinton County or Essex County.