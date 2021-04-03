One coronavirus death Saturday in our coverage area; 175 new cases

The Vermont Department of Health reported one new COVID-19 death on Saturday and 149 new cases. Chittenden County had 43 of the new infections. Franklin County had 28 and Rutland County had 26. There were 13 in Orleans County and nine in Windham County. Washington County was next with eight, followed by Caledonia County with seven. Addison County, Bennington County and Lamoille County each had three. Grand Isle County and Windsor County had two apiece. Orange County had one, and there was also one case for which a county of origin hasn’t been determined yet.

Out of nearly 360,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken nearly 1,360,000 total tests, there have been 19,905 cases and 16,375 people recovered. Two hundred and twenty-nine Vermonters have died.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, Grafton County had ten new infections for a total of 3,160; 21 of these patients have died and 2,986 have recovered. Sullivan County reported six new cases for county-wide totals of 1,460 infections, 22 deaths and 1,390 people recovered.

The Granite State had 440 new cases as a whole for a tally of 85,448 positives out of nearly 705,000 people tested. Of New Hampshire’s patients, 80,520 have recovered. There were two new deaths, making 1,247 in all.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported ten new cases, making 2,392 cases with 16 deaths and 2,332 people recovered. There were no updates available on Saturday from Clinton County or Essex County.