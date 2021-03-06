One coronavirus death Saturday in our coverage area; 178 new cases

The Vermont Department of Health reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Saturday, as well as 122 new cases. Chittenden County had 41 of the new infections. Franklin County had 22 of them, while Caledonia County had 13. There were ten in Lamoille County and eight in Addison County. Bennington County and Rutland County each had seven, and Windham County had five. There were two apiece in Orange County, Orleans County and Washington County. Essex County, Grand Isle County and Windsor County each had one.

Out of nearly 335,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken more than 1,115,000 total tests, there have been 15,964 cases and 13,305 people recovered. Two hundred and eight Vermonters have died.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, Grafton County had 18 new infections for a total of 2,757; 19 of these patients have died and 2,547 have recovered. Sullivan County reported 15 new cases for county-wide totals of 1,356 infections, 21 deaths and 1,291 people recovered.

The Granite State had 298 new cases as a whole for a tally of 76,695 positives out of more than 670,000 people tested. Of New Hampshire’s patients, 73,327 have recovered. There were three new deaths, making 1,181 in all.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported 23 new cases, making 2,236 cases with 13 deaths and 2,136 people recovered. There were no updates available on Saturday from Clinton County or Essex County.