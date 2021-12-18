The Vermont Department of Health reported one coronavirus-related death on Saturday and 454 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. It was the Green Mountain State’s fourth consecutive day with at least one death reported.

Chittenden County had 63 of the new infections; Bennington County and Franklin County each had 37 of them. There were 32 in Windsor County and 31 in Rutland County, while Windham County had 27. Lamoille County had 12, followed by 11 in Addison County and eight in Washington County. Caledonia County, Grand Isle County, Orange County and Orleans County had six apiece. Essex County had two; 170 other cases didn’t have a county of origin identified yet.

Out of nearly 565,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken more than 2,750,000 total tests, there have been 58,247 cases and 46,677 people recovered. Four hundred fifty-two patients have died, while 78% of Vermonters age five and older have been fully vaccinated.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported 36 new cases, making for 6,362 cases with 28 deaths and 6,097 people recovered. As is their normal procedure on weekends, there were no case counts available on Saturday from Clinton County, from Essex County or from anywhere in New Hampshire.