One COVID-19 death in our coverage area Sunday; 124 new cases

Vermont reported 96 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Chittenden County had 36 of the infections. There were seven each in Caledonia County and Lamoille County. They were followed by Franklin County, Orange County and Windham County with six apiece. Bennington County, Orleans County and Windsor County each had five. There were four apiece in Addison County, Rutland County and Washington County, while Grand Isle County had one.

Out of more than 375,000 people that have taken more than 1,540,000 total tests, there have been 22,576 cases and 19,389 people recovered. Two hundred and forty-four Vermonters have died, while nearly 40% of Vermont residents age 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, a woman from Grafton County has died. There were 12 new infections there as well, making for county-wide totals of 3,695 cases, 26 deaths and 3,488 people recovered. Sullivan County had nine new infections, which made for totals of 1,622 cases, 24 deaths and 1,536 recoveries.

There were 284 new cases as a whole in the Granite State for a count of 93,821 cases out of more than 730,000 people tested. The aforementioned Grafton County woman was one of two newly-reported deaths for a total of 1,284 statewide; 89,577 people have recovered. Just over 26% of Granite Staters 16 years old and up are fully vaccinated.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County had five new cases, making totals of 2,511 cases and 16 deaths; 2,452 patients have recovered. There were no case updates available Sunday from Clinton County or Essex County.