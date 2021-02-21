One COVID-19 death in our region Sunday; 151 new infections

Vermont reported one coronavirus death on Sunday and 129 new cases. Chittenden County had 45 of the infections, while Franklin County had 26 for the second consecutive day. There were 12 in Rutland County and 11 in Bennington County. Addison County had nine, Washington County had eight and Lamoille County was next with four. Orange County, Orleans County, Windham County and Windsor County had three apiece. Caledonia County and Grand Isle County each had one.

Out of nearly 325,000 people that have taken more than 1,020,000 total tests, there have been 14,493 cases and 11,649 people recovered. One hundred ninety-seven Vermonters have died.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, Grafton County had seven new patients, making for county-wide totals of 2,483 cases, 18 deaths and 2,207 people recovered. Sullivan County had two new infections, which made for totals of 1,302 cases, 19 deaths and 1,216 recoveries.

There were 267 new cases as a whole in the Granite State for a count of 73,413 cases out of more than 660,000 people tested. New Hampshire had one newly-reported death for a total of 1,154 statewide; 69,319 people have recovered.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County had 13 new cases for a total of 2,020; 12 people have died and 1,820 have recovered. There were no case updates available Sunday from Clinton County or Essex County.