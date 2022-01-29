The Vermont Department of Health reported one COVID-19 death on Saturday and 481 new cases. This case count was at about the same level as what the Green Mountain State has seen most days this week.

More than half of the new cases didn’t have a county of origin identified yet. Among those that did, 58 were in Chittenden County and 35 were in Franklin County. Bennington County had 24 and Rutland County had 19. There were 14 each in Addison County, Washington County and Windham County. Windsor County was next with nine, followed by Orange County with six. Five were in Caledonia County and four were in Grand Isle County. Lamoille County had three, Orleans County had two and Essex County had one.

Twenty-two Vermonters were in intensive care; 105 more were hospitalized without needing an ICU bed. Out of more than 3,200,000 tests taken to date in the Green Mountain State, there have been 103,549 positive cases. Five hundred thirty-three patients have died. The vaccine dashboard showed that 80% of Vermonters age five and older are fully vaccinated and 63% have also had a booster shot.

The public health agencies in our New York coverage area didn’t have any updates. However, Clinton County had 129 new infections, Essex County had 48 and Franklin County had 43, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.

There was no new information available on Saturday from anywhere in New Hampshire.