One COVID-19 death Sunday in our region, 179 new infections

Vermont reported one new coronavirus-related death on Sunday. The Green Mountain State also had 96 new cases. Chittenden County had 21 of them, while Bennington County had 17 and Addison County had 11. Rutland County and Washington County each had 10. Windsor County had eight, and there were five apiece in Franklin County and Windham County. Caledonia County and Orange County each had four, while Orleans County had one.

Out of nearly 267,000 people that have taken more than 711,000 total tests, there have been 7,793 cases and 5,272 people recovered. One hundred and forty Vermonters have died.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, Sullivan County had 35 new infections and Grafton County had 33. The two counties have had 485 cases and 1,209 cases, respectively. Six people in Sullivan County have died, as have nine Grafton County residents.

There were 1,317 new cases as a whole in the Granite State for a count of 46,450 cases out of more than 555,000 people tested. New Hampshire had 11 newly-reported deaths for a total of 780 statewide; 39,574 people have recovered.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County had 15 new cases for a total of 808; eight people have died and 774 have recovered. There were no case updates available Sunday from Clinton County or Essex County.