Town of Leicester, VT — A fatal car crash took place on Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of U.S. Route 7and Leicester Whiting Road in the Town of Leicester. Investigations show that 69-year-old Lyudmila Cushing of Fair Haven, VT, was traveling east on Leicester Whiting Road in a Honda CR-V. Cushing reached the intersection but failed to safely enter Route 7.

59-year-old Norman Arnold of Brandon, VT, was traveling south in a Kenworth Truck on Route 7 and subsequently collided with Cushing at the intersection.

Vermont State Police responded to the accident, where they discovered that Cushing had sustained fatal injuries. Arnold reportedly did not sustain any injuries. Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police, New Haven Barracks.