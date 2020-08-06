One dead in Wednesday night house fire

ELMORE, Vt. – One man is dead and a woman is being treated for severe burns following a house fire in Elmore Wednesday evening.

It was determined the fire began in an electronically powered lift chair in the living room while both individuals were in another part of the house. The cause of the fire was due to chafing of electrical wires in the chair lift, which eventually shorted out and caused the upholstery and foam cushions to ignite.

Multiple fire departments responded to the home on East Elmore Road just after 9 pm Wednesday, and began battling a blaze coming from the living room area of the house.

They were able to get inside and pull 68 year-old Francis Hill to safety, but he didn’t survive due to the thick smoke and soot that rapidly filled the house. He was pronounced dead at Copley Hospital.

43 year-old Amy Hill was also transported to Copley Hospital, but was later transferred to UVM Medical Center. She’s being treated for second degree burns to her head, face, neck and arms in addition to smoke inhalation.

Once the fire was extinguished, the Department of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit was contacted to conduct an origin and cause investigation. They arrived on scene just before midnight and secured the area until it could be examined in daylight.

The living room and front porch sustained significant smoke, soot and water damage. The quick response of firefighters saved the structure of the house, but two dogs and two cats also perished in the blaze.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Todd Ambroz of the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111, or by email at todd.ambroz@vermont.gov.