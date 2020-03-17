One dead, one injured in Royalton shooting

Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting at a home in Royalton that has left one man dead and another injured.

Troopers were responding to an altercation at the home on Route 14 at about 2:45 a.m. when gunshots were reported. Police arrived to find one man dead and the second suffering from gunshot wounds. The injured man was transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and is currently in surgery.

The investigation is in its initial stages and police say there is no threat to the public.

The identities of the deceased victim and the survivor are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The deceased victim’s body will be transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

Route 14 in Royalton near the scene is currently closed to all thru traffic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Royalton at 802-234-9933.