One fatality in motorcycle crash in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State Police responded to a motorcycle crash on October 04, 2020 around 11pm. The crash took place on Route 4 in Andover, New Hampshire.

Dennis Boucher a 42 year-old from Hooksett, New Hampshire, was traveling east on Route 4, when he lost control of this motorcycle on a left hand curve. Boucher and his passenger, 42 year-old Tonya Boucher were thrown from the motorcycle off the shoulder of the road.

Tonya Boucher sustained fatal injuries from the crash, and Dennis Boucher was considered in critical condition and airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

Dennis Boucher was arrested and charged while in the hospital, with Negligent Homicide.