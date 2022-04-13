Westford, VT — On Tuesday morning, a fire broke out at 23 Buchanan Lane in Westford. When Underhill and Jericho Fire Departments responded to the scene, they saw the garage of a single-family home engulfed in fire, with the fire quickly spreading to other areas of the structure. The fire was extinguished with the assistance of several other area fire departments.

The residents of the home reported having been alerted by a smoke detector and quickly evacuated the residence. One resident sustained a minor burn injury to his leg.

The home is considered a complete loss as are most of the belongings inside. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, however, it is not suspected to be an intentional act.