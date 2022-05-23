One person was wounded in an early morning exchange of gunfire Monday in City Hall Park, the The Burlington Police Department said.

Dispatchers received a call just before 4:15 a.m. from a woman who reported her friend had been shot. The injured person was taken to the hospital; the person’s condition is unknown. Police said early indications are that shots had been exchanged by multiple parties.

The investigation into the shooting is in the early stages, police said, and more information will be released as it it becomes known.