Charleston, VT — Vermont State Police responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision in the Town of Charleston at around 8:46 pm on Wednesday. Investigations reveal that 23-year-old Katelyn Deslandes of Island Pond, was driving westbound on Route 105 when she drove into the eastbound lane of travel and hit an oncoming vehicle head-on.

Deslandes sustained significant but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the North Country Hospital before being flown via helicopter to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. The operator of the second vehicle, a juvenile, was transported to the North Country Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The passenger of the second vehicle, another juvenile, was pronounced deceased on scene.

It has also been revealed that neither Deslandes nor the two juveniles had seatbelts on at the time of the crash. The crash is still under investigation.