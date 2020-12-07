One man in custody after Vermont trooper fires weapon during domestic case

WEST HAVEN, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say there were no injuries reported after a state trooper fired his handgun during a standoff that began as a domestic dispute between two men in West Haven.

The incident began at about 8:40 a.m. Sunday when troopers received a report about the dispute between the two men who are related. Police didn’t locate one of the subjects until 2:30 p.m. when troopers found him in a vehicle on Main Road.

Police say a standoff occurred after the man refused to cooperate. At one point, a trooper fired his department-issued handgun in the direction of the van. No injuries have been reported.. The standoff continued until about 1:21 a.m. Monday when the subject was taken into custody.

The investigation is continuing.

