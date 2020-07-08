One man shot by police during Rutland City drug investigation

Rutland City police officers shot and wounded a subject of a drug investigation early Wednesday, leading a to a short pursuit that ended when the man’s vehicle crashed into a tree.

Vermont State Police said the driver of the vehicle was wounded by gunshots and was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center, where he underwent surgery and is recovering in intensive care. A male passenger was injured in the crash and is now at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

Police have not released the names of the two men.

Rutland City officers were conducting a narcotics investigation on Terrill Street at about 12:15 a.m. involving a vehicle with two men inside, Vermont State Police said. During the interaction, one or more officers fired on the vehicle. What prompted the shooting and the number of officers who fired is under investigation, police said.

Following the gunfire, the men led police on a roughly half-mile pursuit south on Main Street until the vehicle crashed into a tree near the intersection of Route 7 and Jackson Avenue.

The Vermont State Police is leading the investigation into the shooting. The results will be turned over to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office for independent reviews of the use of force.

This story will be updated.