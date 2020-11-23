One new COVID-19 death, 104 new cases in our region Sunday

Vermont reported 86 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. Twenty-eight of them were in Washington County, while Chittenden County had another 20. Windsor County had ten; there were seven in Orange County. Lamoille County had five; Caledonia County and Rutland County each had four. Orleans County had three. Essex County and Franklin County each had two, while Windham County had one.

Out of more than 213,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken more than 516,000 total tests, there have been 3,629 cases and 2,279 people recovered. Sixty-three Vermonters have died.

In New Hampshire’s Upper Valley, a man in Sullivan County has died from the virus; we’re told he’s over the age of 60. Sullivan County also had three new infections; it has now had 196 cases and five deaths. Grafton County had 12 new cases, for totals of 475 cases and two deaths.

The Granite State had 322 new cases as a whole for a count of 17,598 cases out of more than 437,000 people tested. The Sullivan County man was one of four newly-reported deaths in New Hampshire on Sunday, making a total of 512 statewide; 12,887 people have recovered.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County had three new cases for a total of 228; four people have died and 162 people have recovered. There were no case updates available from Clinton County or Essex County.