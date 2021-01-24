One new COVID-19 death in our region Sunday; 216 infections

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

Vermont reported 148 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. Chittenden County had 43 of them. There were 15 in Bennington County and 14 in Washington County. Windsor County had 11 and Rutland County had eight. Addison County had six, while there were five in Franklin County. Essex County, Orleans County and Windham County each had four. There were three in Lamoille County, two in Orange County and one in Caledonia County.

Out of more than 295,000 people that have taken nearly 848,000 total tests, there have been 11,033 cases and 7,396 people recovered. One hundred and seventy Vermonters have died.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, Sunday was the second consecutive day with a death reported in Sullivan County; 12 people there have died. Sullivan County also had 14 new infections, which made for totals of 979 cases and 760 recoveries. Grafton County had 24 new patients for county-wide totals of 1,796 cases, 13 deaths and 1,496 people recovered.

There were 808 new cases as a whole in the Granite State for a count of 62,337 cases out of more than 620,000 people tested. New Hampshire had six newly-reported deaths for a total of 987 statewide; 55,228 people have recovered.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County had 30 new cases for a total of 1,378; eight people have died and 1,202 have recovered. There were no case updates available Sunday from Clinton County or Essex County.