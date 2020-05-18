One new COVID-19 death in our region Sunday; seven new cases

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Vermont is reporting one new death from the coronavirus on Sunday, the first newly-reported death in the Green Mountain State in more than a week. There are six new cases since Saturday and 940 across Vermont in all; 810 of the patients have recovered. Fifty-four Vermonters have died.

One New Hampshire resident has also died; state health officials wrote in an email Sunday night that it was an elderly woman from Hillsborough County. The Granite State now has 172 deaths from COVID-19. None of the state’s 42 newly-reported cases are in our coverage area of Grafton County and Sullivan County. There are 3.596 patients across New Hampshire, 1,268 of whom are now feeling better.

In New York’s North Country, Clinton County has one new case for a total of 94. Seventy-five patients have recovered, while four have died. Health experts in Essex County and Franklin County have not reported any new information since Friday.