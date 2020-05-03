One new COVID-19 death in Vermont Saturday, three in New Hampshire

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Vermont is reporting one new death from the coronavirus on Saturday, for a total of 51. The Green Mountain State has seven new positive cases, which makes 886 in all. In their daily updates, state health officials are not indicating how many people have recovered.

Three people in New Hampshire have died of COVID-19 since Friday; 84 people in the Granite State have died altogether. In an email Saturday night, the New Hampshire Department of Health wrote that two of the three patients who died were in Hillsborough County, with the third in Rockingham County. There are 121 new cases statewide, for a total of 2,429. Two of the new patients are in Grafton County, while none of them are in Sullivan County.

There are three new coronavirus patients in our region of New York. Two are in Clinton County, for a total of 67. Fifty-three have recovered, while four have died. The other new case is in Essex County. Twenty-six of the 48 patients there have recovered. Franklin County remains at 15 cases.