One new COVID-19 death on Sunday, 152 new infections throughout our region

Vermont reported 119 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. Chittenden County had 49 of them, while Franklin County had 22. There were ten in Bennington County and six in Windham County. Orange County, Orleans County and Washington County each had five. Caledonia County, Lamoille County and Rutland County had four apiece. Windsor County had three, while Essex County and Grand Isle County each had one.

Out of more than 243,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken nearly 618,000 total tests, there have been 5,753 cases and 3,511 people recovered. Ninety-five Vermonters have died.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, a Grafton County man older than 60 years of age has died. He’s one of four people in Grafton County to have died from COVID-19. There were also 18 new infections in the county for a total of 831. Sullivan County had two new cases, making their tallies 318 cases and five deaths.

There were 722 new cases as a whole in the Granite State for a count of 30,956 cases out of nearly 500,000 people tested. The Grafton County man mentioned above was one of three newly-reported deaths for a total of 603 statewide; 23,793 people have recovered.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County had 13 new cases for a total of 446; eight people have died and 410 have recovered. There were no case updates available from Clinton County or Essex County.