One NH coronavirus patient has died; no new deaths reported in VT

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Vermont is not reporting any new deaths of coronavirus patients Sunday; however, one additional patient in New Hampshire has died.

The Vermont Department of Health reports that 235 people in the Green Mountain State have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, an increase of 24 new cases from Saturday’s total. Gov. Phil Scott is planning to hold a news conference at 11:00 a.m. Monday to offer updates on the state’s continued response to the pandemic.

Health officials in New Hampshire say an elderly woman in Rockingham County who already had health issues before testing positive for the coronavirus has died. She is the third Granite State patient to have died; the first two were elderly men in Hillsborough County who also had prior health issues. New Hampshire now has 258 cases of COVID-19, with 29 in Grafton County and three in Sullivan County.

In New York’s North Country, state officials report one new patient in Clinton County Sunday for a total of 13 so far. Essex County health experts say their county has five cases, while Franklin County has two new cases Sunday for a total of six.