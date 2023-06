Saying ‘Bye’ to Burlington and ‘Hello’ to Hartford.

Vermont’s longtime catholic leader, Bishop Christopher Coyne, is looking back on some of his fondest memories with the Diocese of Burlington as he gets ready to become the new Archbishop for the Archdiocese of Hartford, Connecticut.

ABC22’s Matt Holderman sat down with Bishop Coyne to hear what’s on his mind as he prepares to take on the much larger role in the coming months.