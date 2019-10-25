One person dies in 3-vehicle crash that closed Rutland road for hours

RUTLAND, Vt. – A stretch of North Main Street in Rutland was closed for more than eight hours Thursday, following a deadly crash involving two cars and a box truck.

It happened around 10 a.m., between Crescent and Vernon Streets.

First responders had to force their way into one of the vehicles to get at a driver who was seriously hurt. That person, whose name has not been released, was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center, but later died.

The operator of the box truck has been identified as Timothy Hilder, 49, of Rutland. The driver of the other car is Michael Reed, 27, also of from Rutland Vermont. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The Vermont State Police Accident Reconstruction Team was called in to figure out what happened.