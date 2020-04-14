One person hospitalized after Burlington shooting

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Burlington Police are searching for a vehicle connected to a Monday night shooting that sent one person to University of Vermont Medical Center.

Officers were called to a home on North Union Street around 6 p.m.

“Our victim has been transported to the hospital and was in alert, conscious, condition when I saw the victim transported to the hospital. We have gotten a lot of good evidence and I’m confident we’ll be able to find and locate this person,” Deputy Chief Jon Murad said.

The vehicle police are searching for, is a dark blue 2009 Toyota.

Murad said this appears to be a personal matter between those involved, and the public is not in danger.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog