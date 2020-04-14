One person hospitalized after Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Burlington Police are searching for a vehicle connected to a Monday night shooting that sent one person to University of Vermont Medical Center.

Officers were called to a home on North Union Street around 6 p.m.

“Our victim has been transported to the hospital and was in alert, conscious, condition when I saw the victim transported to the hospital. We have gotten a lot of good evidence and I’m confident we’ll be able to find and locate this person,” Deputy Chief Jon Murad said.

The vehicle police are searching for, is a dark blue 2009 Toyota.

Murad said this appears to be a personal matter between those involved, and the public is not in danger.